Hawaii Magic Festival returns to Kaimuki after three-year pandemic pause

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 9th Annual Hawaii Magic Festival returns to Kaimuki High School next Saturday, Dec. 30.

Magic Castle artist Curtis Kam of the Hawaii International Brotherhood of Magicians and Shoot Ogawa, performing magician with The Magical Mystery Show at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to perform fun magic tricks and showcase their sleight-of-hand skills.

The family-friendly festival starts at 6 p.m. with strolling magicians entertaining the crowd. The stage show starts at 7 p.m. with lots of fun magic, comedy, prizes and audience participation.

Presale tickets available on EventBrite.Com and are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 2-12. Tickets are $20 at the door at Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center at 2705 Kaimuki Ave.

The event ran for eight years, becoming a tradition for local families, but had to take a pandemic pause for three years.

Featured artists include Isle Illusionist Mark Mauricio, Childrens Comedy Conjurer Dr. Brad Kerwin, Prestidigitation Award-winner Willy Chen, Mindbending Sleight Artist Richard Hucko, Stage Magic medalist Kelvin Chun, Special guest Tom Dobrowlski of Chicago and more.

Strolling artists include Reuben Lauronal, Fanny Kwan, Harvey “Mr. O” Ouchi, Mike Ching, Henry Nakatani, Dr. David Brown, and 15-year-old Landon Espiritu.

For information, visit HawaiiMagicFestival.com or call James Lee at 808-523-8818 or 808-256-6032.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.