HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Island police searching for man, 44, charged with shooting victim in the face

Police said Dorson Buddy Behrendt was charged with numerous offenses in connection with an...
Police said Dorson Buddy Behrendt was charged with numerous offenses in connection with an attempted murder.(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:18 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are looking for a man wanted after being indicted for the shooting of an Ocean View man back on Oct. 15.

44-year-old Dorson “Buddy” Behrendt of Ocean View was charged in connection with a shooting that left a man, 53, injured in Ocean View, Hawaii Island police said.

Dorson has been released on his own recognizance after an early November court date.

Police say do not to approach Behrendt as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information, call Hawaii County Police.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center amid holiday shopping rush
Heartbroken relatives identified the victim as Theresa Cachuela, 33, a social media influencer...
Heartbroken relatives identify victim in fatal shooting as social media influencer
Jason Cachuela
Pearlridge murder victim filed TRO against alleged killer after terrifying encounters
Christmas is just days away... and so is the start of the new year.
PODCAST: How to manage holiday stress, mentally prepare for the new year
Bryan Flores, 41, of Puna charged with 12 counts of sexual assault.
Prosecutors indict Muay Thai coach accused of sexually assaulting underage athlete

Latest News

EPA wants Navy to investigate trace amounts of petroleum in water samples.
EPA leader concerned about trace levels of fuel in Navy drinking water samples
Jason Cachuela
Pearlridge murder victim filed TRO against alleged killer after terrifying encounters
In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center amid holiday shopping rush
Family who lost daughter to drunk driver urges road safety this holiday season
Michael Caspino and Clinton Kaaialii appeared in court Friday morning for their role in the...
Motive remains unclear in fatal shooting of Mililani driver as suspects appear in court