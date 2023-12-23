Hawaii Island police searching for man, 44, charged with shooting victim in the face

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are looking for a man wanted after being indicted for the shooting of an Ocean View man back on Oct. 15.

44-year-old Dorson “Buddy” Behrendt of Ocean View was charged in connection with a shooting that left a man, 53, injured in Ocean View, Hawaii Island police said.

Dorson has been released on his own recognizance after an early November court date.

Police say do not to approach Behrendt as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information, call Hawaii County Police.

