Drug trafficker that shipped money in boxes of chocolate found guilty of conspiracy, distribution

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drug trafficker on Hawaii Island that shipped money to accomplices in boxes of chocolate is found guilty of conspiracy and attempted distribution of meth.

Officials say a federal jury recently convicted Luis Miguel Castro Alavez.

Prosecutors say he wired payments to California and Mexico.

Authorities arrested the 31-year-old in June after his landlord found a box full of drugs shipped to his vacation rental.

Sentencing is set for February.

