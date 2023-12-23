HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter

Deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists. (Source: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – What could have been an early Christmas miracle in the skies above Utah was actually just a routine checkup by the State’s Division of Wildlife Resources this week.

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists.

While NORAD tracks Santa Claus’ journey on Christmas Eve, the DWR tracks the deer’s migration with GPS devices.

Rudolph and the gang have under 48 hours to make it back to the North Pole in time for Christmas Eve where a demanding boss is waiting with his sleigh.

The Utah DWR said each winter approximately 1,200 deer are caught and fitted with GPS collars.

The deer are then brought to a staging area for health assessments before they are safely released back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center amid holiday shopping rush
Christmas is just days away... and so is the start of the new year.
PODCAST: How to manage holiday stress, mentally prepare for the new year
Adams — who used many aliases and disguises — was indicted by an Oahu grand jury in 2009.
Hawaii’s ‘master of disguise’ nabbed in California after girlfriend’s body found in car trunk
Heartbroken relatives identified the victim as Theresa Cachuela, 33, a social media influencer...
Heartbroken relatives identify victim in fatal shooting as social media influencer
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25

Latest News

Santa’s reindeer have been cleared to legally enter the United States to deliver gifts for...
USDA clears Santa’s reindeer to legally enter the U.S. for Christmas deliveries
A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect in Missouri saved four other babies with the...
Newborn with rare defect lives 4 minutes, donates heart valves to save 4 other babies
Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter...
‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter
“I’ve lost a lot of Christmases, so it’s a big deal,” said Kim Denicola who says three decades...
Grandmother with extensive amnesia: “I’ve lost a lot of Christmases”