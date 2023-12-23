First Alert Forecast: Drier weather and weaker winds expected for Christmas Eve

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high-pressure system is slowly moving closer to the state, which will lead to drier weather for the holiday weekend. Windward and mauka showers are still possible, but they’ll be passing and isolated in nature. Trade winds will also trend downward for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but still will remain out of the northeast.

A weak cold front is on the way by Monday evening, which will bring some scattered showers to the state. The showers will be mostly focused on windward and mauka areas. The cold front will also impact surf conditions as it pushes a series of large northwest swells toward the state. Cooler air will also filter in behind the cold front. Expect high temperatures after Christmas to settle in the high 70s.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Surf heading into Saturday morning is on the decline across the entire state. However, a large NW swell will arrive early Sunday morning. High surf warnings could be triggered on north and west-facing shores. A series of northwest swells will fill in throughout the beginning of next week, keeping the surf elevated for several days.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.