HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Drier weather and weaker winds expected for Christmas Eve

Friday's forecast
Friday's forecast(HNN)
By Drew Davis
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high-pressure system is slowly moving closer to the state, which will lead to drier weather for the holiday weekend. Windward and mauka showers are still possible, but they’ll be passing and isolated in nature. Trade winds will also trend downward for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but still will remain out of the northeast.

A weak cold front is on the way by Monday evening, which will bring some scattered showers to the state. The showers will be mostly focused on windward and mauka areas. The cold front will also impact surf conditions as it pushes a series of large northwest swells toward the state. Cooler air will also filter in behind the cold front. Expect high temperatures after Christmas to settle in the high 70s.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf heading into Saturday morning is on the decline across the entire state. However, a large NW swell will arrive early Sunday morning. High surf warnings could be triggered on north and west-facing shores. A series of northwest swells will fill in throughout the beginning of next week, keeping the surf elevated for several days.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Breezy trade winds through Wednesday with an approaching front on Thursday. Latest swell has...
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and breezy today, but cold front approaching Thursday
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 a.m. news broadcast from...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - December 13, 2023
Cool, stable and breezy northeasterly trade winds will continue to gradually ease into Sunday,...
First Alert Forecast: Winds will ease over the weekend, but most spots will remain dry

Most Read

In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center amid holiday shopping rush
Adams — who used many aliases and disguises — was indicted by an Oahu grand jury in 2009.
Hawaii’s ‘master of disguise’ nabbed in California after girlfriend’s body found in car trunk
Christmas is just days away... and so is the start of the new year.
PODCAST: How to manage holiday stress, mentally prepare for the new year
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro exits the federal courthouse Friday.
Judge denies ex-city prosecutor’s last ditch effort to have public corruption case thrown out

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 a.m. news broadcast from...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - December 22, 2023
Friday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions expected through Christmas weekend
Thursday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Drier weather expected for the Christmas weekend
Thursday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wet, breezy trade wind pattern to prevail through workweek