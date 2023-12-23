Domestic violence survivors are more likely to be murdered under these factors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday’s murder of a victim of domestic violence is shining a light on the difficulty many women face in getting away from their abuser and to safety.

Angelina Mercado, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about research showing the “Domestic Violence Lethality Indicators” that survivors and families need to look out for:

Suicidal ideation: 72% of all murder suicides involve an intimate partner 94% of victims of these cases are female

Access to firearms: Domestic violence victims are 5X more likely to be killed if their abuser has access to a gun

Strangulation (too often minimized as choking): Strangulation is a significant predictor of future lethal violence (Glass et al 2009) Domestic violence victims who have been strangled in the past are 10X more likely to be killed by strangulation by their partner

Abuse while pregnant

Abuse of pets 71% of pet-owning women entering DV shelters report that their abuser threatened, harmed, or killed a family pet The severity of IPV correlates to animal abuse



