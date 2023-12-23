BWS responding to 12-inch water main break in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 12-inch water main break in Pearl City Saturday morning, officials said.

The break is on Kaahumanu St. just before Kamehameha Highway, fronting Midas in Pearl City.

Officials say various businesses and residential customers in the area are currently without water service. Alternate water sources have been set up at the following locations:

2 water wagons fronting Gyotaku

Spigot on a hydrant at 98-1247 Kaahumanu St.

They ask residents to bring their own containers to fill.

During repair work, traffic modifications will be in effect on Kaahumanu St. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, said officials.

No timeline yet for when repairs will be completed.

This story may be updated.

