HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

BWS responding to 12-inch water main break in Pearl City

(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:41 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 12-inch water main break in Pearl City Saturday morning, officials said.

The break is on Kaahumanu St. just before Kamehameha Highway, fronting Midas in Pearl City.

Officials say various businesses and residential customers in the area are currently without water service. Alternate water sources have been set up at the following locations:

  • 2 water wagons fronting Gyotaku
  • Spigot on a hydrant at 98-1247 Kaahumanu St.

They ask residents to bring their own containers to fill.

During repair work, traffic modifications will be in effect on Kaahumanu St. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, said officials.

No timeline yet for when repairs will be completed.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center amid holiday shopping rush
Heartbroken relatives identified the victim as Theresa Cachuela, 33, a social media influencer...
Heartbroken relatives identify victim in fatal shooting as social media influencer
Jason Cachuela
Pearlridge murder victim filed TRO against alleged killer after terrifying encounters
Christmas is just days away... and so is the start of the new year.
PODCAST: How to manage holiday stress, mentally prepare for the new year
Bryan Flores, 41, of Puna charged with 12 counts of sexual assault.
Prosecutors indict Muay Thai coach accused of sexually assaulting underage athlete

Latest News

Police said Dorson Buddy Behrendt was charged with numerous offenses in connection with an...
Hawaii Island police searching for man, 44, charged with shooting victim in the face
EPA wants Navy to investigate trace amounts of petroleum in water samples.
EPA leader concerned about trace levels of fuel in Navy drinking water samples
Jason Cachuela
Pearlridge murder victim filed TRO against alleged killer after terrifying encounters
In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center amid holiday shopping rush