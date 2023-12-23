Pearlridge murder victim filed TRO against alleged killer after terrifying encounters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jason Cachuela, the suspected gunman in Friday’s fatal shooting near Pearlridge Center, did not have a criminal record.

But in the days before the killing, he repeatedly threatened suicide and victim Theresa Cachuela obtained a temporary restraining order against him for stalking her.

In the TRO statement, Theresa Cachuela described terrifying behavior that began on Dec. 6.

On that day, she wrote her estranged husband continued to “make threats of killing himself in front of me and my children. He took me alone to Waikiki and held a knife to his neck traumatizing me and scaring me.”

The next day he confronted her again at home and she called 911 and said police did a wellness check. The next morning, on Dec. 8, “Jason was already in the garage hiding under my car and when I saw him I ran in the house and my son ran down the road.”

That led to another call to police and her decision to file the TRO, which was granted immediately. The TRO also mentions the suspect has firearms at his home in Waipahu.

Despite the threats, court records show that at a hearing just two days ago, the couple agreed that he would stay away from her but that he would have visitation with their children.

Attorney Michael Green represented Jason Cachuela.

“What we agreed to was he would have the same visitation this weekend that the other children had with their fathers and he would return them for what his wife said would be a celebration with her family and everybody else,” Green said.

The attorney said he never saw any sign that Cachuela would be violent against anyone, but himself and that he was arranging for a mental health examination.

“I saw photographs and cards loving, loving messages from his wife to him as early as the first week of December,” Green said. “I was convinced that this relationship was retrievable that at some point down the road if he got the help he needed it would be OK.”

Theresa Cachuela was assisted in her petition for the restraining order by the Domestic Violence Action Center.

Its CEO, Monique Ibarra, said she has seen too many victims die in murder-suicide cases.

“It does go back to this power and control concept, where this abuser in this case took not only the ultimate control over the life of the victim but he then took his own life as the ultimate form of control in this whole situation, because that’s what they want,” Ibarra said.

She also urged other abuse victims to not be discouraged from seeking support.

“So don’t stop calling for help. whatever resources you have, if you have social workers, call our agency call other domestic violence agencies, but don’t stop making those phone calls and don’t stop reaching out because there is help available for you,” she said.

Adding to this tragedy is that Theresa Cachuela said she sought the TRO not to punish her estranged husband, writing, “I am doing this to protect myself, my children and to hopefully get him the help he needs.”

As is required in domestic restraining orders, the judge in this case did order Cachuela to surrender his firearms and sources said the police SWAT team did collect some of his weapons.

