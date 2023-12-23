HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

25,000 pounds of hazardous material removed from Lahaina Harbor

On Maui, state and federal authorities now say they’ve removed nearly 25,000 pounds of hazardous materials from Lahaina Harbor.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:09 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) -On Maui, state and federal authorities now say they’ve removed nearly 25,000 pounds of hazardous materials from Lahaina Harbor.

Officials say crews reunited 17 boats with minimal damage to their owners and identified another 65 vessels that were severely damaged or destroyed.

All of the debris has been removed from the harbor.

The Army Corps of Engineers is now in charge of disposal.

This comes after residents and commercial boat operators clashed over the future of the destroyed Lahaina Harbor.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a shocking scene amid the holiday shopping rush Friday, a man fatally shot a woman in her...
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center amid holiday shopping rush
Heartbroken relatives identified the victim as Theresa Cachuela, 33, a social media influencer...
Heartbroken relatives identify victim in fatal shooting as social media influencer
Jason Cachuela
Pearlridge murder victim filed TRO against alleged killer after terrifying encounters
Christmas is just days away... and so is the start of the new year.
PODCAST: How to manage holiday stress, mentally prepare for the new year
Bryan Flores, 41, of Puna charged with 12 counts of sexual assault.
Prosecutors indict Muay Thai coach accused of sexually assaulting underage athlete

Latest News

(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
BWS responding to 12-inch water main break in Pearl City
Police said Dorson Buddy Behrendt was charged with numerous offenses in connection with an...
Hawaii Island police searching for man, 44, charged with shooting victim in the face
25,000 pounds of hazardous material removed from Lahaina Harbor
25,000 pounds of hazardous material removed from Lahaina Harbor
EPA wants Navy to investigate trace amounts of petroleum in water samples.
EPA leader concerned about trace levels of fuel in Navy drinking water samples