25,000 pounds of hazardous material removed from Lahaina Harbor

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) -On Maui, state and federal authorities now say they’ve removed nearly 25,000 pounds of hazardous materials from Lahaina Harbor.

Officials say crews reunited 17 boats with minimal damage to their owners and identified another 65 vessels that were severely damaged or destroyed.

All of the debris has been removed from the harbor.

The Army Corps of Engineers is now in charge of disposal.

This comes after residents and commercial boat operators clashed over the future of the destroyed Lahaina Harbor.

