With $2B in unspent construction money, schools superintendent pledges to overhaul process

The new campus building under construction at Mililani Middle School.(Hawaii News Now)
By Daryl Huff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:10 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s school superintendent is promising to reorganize his department to deal with a huge backlog of school construction projects.

The pressure is coming primarily from lawmakers, but public school advocates think the priorities may be misplaced. At Thursday’s meeting of the Hawaii Board of Education, teachers union president Osa Tui told members they should be asking tougher questions of school executives.

“The integrity of the department, which is overseen by this board, is on the line as legislators become increasingly distrustful of what they hear from the Department,” Tui said.

A day earlier at the state Capitol, state senators grilled Superintendent Keith Hayashi over about $2 billion in unspent construction dollars, including nearly half a billion in dollars that could be lapsed — and taken off the books — after missing construction deadlines.

State Sen. Donna Kim said she was shocked that Hayashi didn’t learn about the lapsing projects until late November.

“It’s it’s crazy that you folks are not aware of like the billion dollars’ worth of projects that’s sitting there and you don’t have all the funding,” Kim said.

Molokai and East Maui Sen. Lynne DeCoite said lawmakers can’t assume that projects they’ve approved and funded are making progress.

“It’s frustrating because now I gotta go back to my constituents (to say) why we no more school for Paia now -- that we use the closets for classroom,” Decoite said. “We put our trust in you guys.”

Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz said if DOE doesn’t speed up the construction process, lawmakers may reorganize their process.

“I think we have to pass something this year to help the superintendent achieve his goals of getting this a lot cleaner,” Dela Cruz said.

Hayashi did fire facilities deputy Randall Tanaka after learning last month the extent of the problem, and promised to find a better way.

“We are looking at the process, a plan to do better of what we’re doing,” Hayashi said. “But definitely this is not where we want to be.”

But the Director of Hui for Excellence in Education Director Cheri Nakamura said lawmakers could also be responsible for the situation because they keep adding new school projects in their districts.

“Maybe a new track or a football field or performing arts center, which is great. I think everybody wants to have new, shiny facilities,” Nakamura said.

Nakamura says more focus is needed on basic needs.

“Our schools need maintaining our facilities need renovating they’re old buildings, and I think the importance really should be for fixing things as fast as possible,” she said.

Nakamura says that’s one thing DOE has been doing better in recent years — with a purchasing and construction process that may be a lesson for the rest of the department.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

