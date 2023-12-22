HI Now Daily
Utah visitor dies in possible drowning during guided diving tour off Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:04 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 66-year-old visitor died in a possible drowning during a guided diving tour in waters off Kailua-Kona last month, Hawaii Island police said.

The victim has been identified as Michael Green, of South Sandy, Utah.

Police said on Nov. 22, Green was participating in a guided diving tour off the Kailua Pier when he became unresponsive.

He was brought to shore where first responders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

He was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death. No foul play is expected.

