HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Traveling couple wins $225,000 with a lottery scratch-off while getting cup of coffee

A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.
A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A coffee break turned into a life-changing moment for a Kentucky couple thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $225,000 jackpot.

The couple purchased the winning ticket when they stopped for coffee at Cave Run Lakemart in the Morehead area while on their way back home after visiting family in North Carolina.

When Bonilla scratched the ticket in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win.

She continued and ended up finding $6,000 in every box along with an additional $45,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Bonilla said.  “We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

The lucky couple said they are expecting a baby and winning the lottery will allow the mother-to-be to stay home.

The Cave Run Lakemart also received a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams — who used many aliases and disguises — was indicted by an Oahu grand jury in 2009.
Hawaii’s ‘master of disguise’ nabbed in California after girlfriend’s body found in car trunk
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
The director of Safety and Security for the Marriott Maui Ocean Club says he used a satellite...
As Lahaina burned, resort safety officer’s satellite phone proved a critical connection to outside world
Heavy rains drenched the state, sending runoff into the Ala Wai Canal.
Heavy rains trigger landslides, flooding on Oahu and Kauai
Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro exits the federal courthouse Friday.
Judge denies ex-city prosecutor’s last ditch effort to have public corruption case thrown out

Latest News

A woman in her 30s was fatally shot Friday morning near Pearlridge Center and a manhunt is...
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center; suspect remains at large
Pearlridge shooting incident
Woman fatally shot near Pearlridge Center; suspect at large
Christmas is just days away... and so is the start of the new year.
PODCAST: How to manage holiday stress, mentally prepare for the new year
With Christmas just days away and the new year right behind it, the stress of it all can get...
PODCAST: How to manage holiday stress, mentally prepare for the new year
The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.
Zoo welcomes pair of critically endangered Amur tiger brothers