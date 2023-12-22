HI Now Daily
TRAFFIC ALERT: Partial closure of Heeia Bridge expected for street lighting repairs

Partial closure of He'eia Bridge for street lighting repairs
Partial closure of He'eia Bridge for street lighting repairs(City and County of Honolulu)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:55 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Upgrades to the Heeia Stream Bridge will impact traffic on the busy Kamehameha Highway next week.

Work will take place from Thursday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 29 between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

One lane on the bridge will be closed while old wooden poles are replaced with street lights outfitted with energy efficient photocells. This is part of the City and County of Honolulu’s initiative to improve lighting on the bridge.

A contraflow lane will be set up with flagmen to assist and direct traffic while the repairs are being conducted.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time while driving through the area.

