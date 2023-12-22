LIVE: Green to present first recipients of loan repayment program for medical professionals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s governor is set to hold a press conference Friday to give an update on the state’s $30 million loan repayment program for medical professionals.

He’s expected to present the first round of recipients in the Hawaii Healthcare Education Loan Repayment Program (HELP).

It was launched in September to help medical professionals repay their student debt and ease Hawaii’s critical shortage of doctors and nurses.

The program was developed by the John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, the State Department of Health and funded by the State Legislature.

The conference is scheduled at 9:15 a.m. Hawaii News Now will carry it on its digital platforms.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.