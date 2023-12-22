HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

LIVE: Green to present first recipients of loan repayment program for medical professionals

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s governor is set to hold a press conference Friday to give an update on the state’s $30 million loan repayment program for medical professionals.

He’s expected to present the first round of recipients in the Hawaii Healthcare Education Loan Repayment Program (HELP).

It was launched in September to help medical professionals repay their student debt and ease Hawaii’s critical shortage of doctors and nurses.

The program was developed by the John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, the State Department of Health and funded by the State Legislature.

The conference is scheduled at 9:15 a.m. Hawaii News Now will carry it on its digital platforms.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams — who used many aliases and disguises — was indicted by an Oahu grand jury in 2009.
Hawaii’s ‘master of disguise’ nabbed in California after girlfriend’s body found in car trunk
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
The director of Safety and Security for the Marriott Maui Ocean Club says he used a satellite...
As Lahaina burned, resort safety officer’s satellite phone proved a critical connection to outside world
Heavy rains drenched the state, sending runoff into the Ala Wai Canal.
Heavy rains trigger landslides, flooding on Oahu and Kauai
Hundreds waited in line for a chance to meet Jason Momoa in Hawaii.
Fans brave heavy rain, long lines to get their chance to meet Jason Momoa in Hawaii

Latest News

Parking and traffic congestion have always been a headache, not only for those who are...
Lanikai parking restrictions implemented for Christmas, New Year’s weekends
The new campus building under construction at Mililani Middle School.
With $2B in unspent construction money, schools superintendent pledges to overhaul process
Amid the ash on Ainakea Road in Lahaina, the Claydon family has turned bits and pieces of...
Lahaina family pulls mementos from the ashes to create precious Christmas ornaments
Bryan Flores, 41, of Puna charged with 12 counts of sexual assault.
Prosecutors indict Muay Thai coach accused of sexually assaulting underage athlete