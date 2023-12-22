HI Now Daily
State crews continue slope assessment following Pali Highway landslide

Pali Highway landslide
Pali Highway landslide(HDOT)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pali Highway’s townbound lanes remains closed following a landslide Wednesday, and state officials say assessments of the slope are ongoing.

The state hasn’t yet removed the trees that fell onto Pali highway because landscapers are cutting trees along the slope undercut by the landslide. State Transportation Director Ed Sniffen says crews worked until 8 p.m. Wednesday to remove about 15 truckloads of debris.

He says tree debris will be removed by the end of Thursday — but the highway is expected to remain closed through the weekend as they investigate a drain located behind the slope.

“We have a drain behind that catches most of the water that comes in,” Sniffen said.

“But for some reason some of the water got redirected over. When we took video of the slope itself, we saw several waterfalls coming through in this area specifically that caused this drive. So we’re trying to make sure we can cut that water off before we open this up again.”

During the closure, drivers are urged to use Likelike Highway or the H-3 Freeway.

