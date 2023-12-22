HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago

The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his disappearance.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Remains that were found in Galax, Virginia, in 2022 have been identified as those of a 5-year-old boy who disappeared from Grayson County in 2003.

Logan Bowman was reported missing in January 2003.

His biological mother, Cynthia Davis, and her then-boyfriend, Dennis Schermerhorn, were charged in 2003 by Grayson County authorities in connection with Logan’s disappearance, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

The agency says new charges are anticipated now that the boy’s remains have been found.

The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his disappearance.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

The body was found on Sept. 6, 2022, when the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Iron Ridge Road in Galax, where remains were found in a wooded area. The investigation indicated the remains had been there for “an extended period of time,” according to officials.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office used Othram, “a private company based in Texas that specializes in forensic-grade genome sequencing and forensic genetic genealogy,” investigators said. The company developed a full DNA profile, which allowed the use of forensic genetic genealogy and two direct DNA comparisons of family members to identify the boy’s remains.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said multiple state and federal agencies assisted in the case.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Hawaii-born actor’s big plans for Windward Oahu home draw community’s ire
Heavy rains drenched the state, sending runoff into the Ala Wai Canal.
Heavy rains trigger landslides, flooding on Oahu and Kauai
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the area around 12 p.m., where people in a...
7 people rescued after being swept away in raging stream
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
2 suspects arrested for allegedly gunning down driver in Mililani
16 tons of illegal fireworks seized in shipping container bust as task force pledges crackdown...
16 tons of fireworks seized in shipping container bust

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., reacts to a reporter's questions following a...
Punishing their own but passing few laws, a Congress in chaos leaves much to do in 2024
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000 and Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
The suspects got away in a white sedan they had left running outside the store with its hazard...
WATCH: Thieves steal $250,000 worth of items at Chanel store