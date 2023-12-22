HI Now Daily
Prosecutors indict Muay Thai coach accused of sexually assaulting underage athlete

Bryan Flores, 41, of Puna charged with 12 counts of sexual assault.
Bryan Flores, 41, of Puna charged with 12 counts of sexual assault.(Office of Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:52 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors have indicted a Muay Thai coach accused of sexually assaulting one of his underage athletes over the course of three years on Hawaii Island.

Prosecutors said 43-year-old Bryan Flores, of Puna, allegedly sexually abused a teenage girl from 2019 to 2022.

According to police reports, Flores is alleged to have been the minor’s Muay Thai coach during that time period.

He’s now indicted on 12 charges of sex assault, five of which carry a 20 year prison sentence.

If Flores posts his $370,000 bail, he is ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the victim and her family.

Flores is scheduled to appear for his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Friday.

