Police responding to apparent shooting near Pearlridge Center; suspect at large

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews are responding to an apparent shooting near Pearlridge Center Friday morning. The suspect remains at large.

The Honolulu Police Department, Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. near the Bank of Hawaii Pearlridge Branch.

Pali Momi Medical Center has been placed on locked down, officials confirmed to Hawaii News Now.

The extent of injuries was not immediately clear.

No arrests have been made at this time.

HPD has opened a homicide investigation. No additional information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.