PODCAST: How to manage holiday stress, mentally prepare for the new year

Christmas is just days away... and so is the start of the new year.
Christmas is just days away... and so is the start of the new year.
By Megan Ramones
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Christmas just days away and the start of the new year right behind it, the stress of it all can get overwhelming.

But there are a couple ways to navigate the highs and lows of the holiday season.

From managing holiday stress, to dealing with loneliness and familial pressures at holiday gatherings, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Britt Young shares some ways you can get through the chaos.

She also has some tips to help you to reset and prepare for the new year.

