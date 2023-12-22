HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank

Mom devastated after no charges filed in connection to 3-year-old daughters death (Source: WXIX)
By Courtney King and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her daughter’s death in October.

Jill Humphries had left her daughter, Kenna, with her niece to babysit while she went to work.

Kenna had gotten away from her babysitter and hours later was found in a septic tank, Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel said. Hertel said it appeared Kenna moved the lid and either fell or climbed into the tank.

Humphries said she was at work when she received a frantic call from her sister.

“She was hysterical,” Humphries said. “She said there’s something wrong with Kenna, she’s not moving. They’re doing CPR.”

Emergency crews tried to revive her but could not.

Authorities said there were no signs of criminal conduct or injury to Kenna and her death was ruled an accident. However, Humphries wanted her niece charged in her daughter’s death.

“I want justice,” Humphries said. “I don’t feel like any justice has been served. She neglected my child and my child ended up dead in a septic tank.”

Hertel said he feels for Humphries and the loss she’s suffered.

“My heart goes out to her, but there are some situations that are terrible accidents,” Hertel said in an email to WXIX.

Humphries is considering a civil suit but said she still wants criminal charges filed.

She said her family won’t be celebrating Christmas due to Kenna’s death as well as the death of her sister two days later.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams — who used many aliases and disguises — was indicted by an Oahu grand jury in 2009.
Hawaii’s ‘master of disguise’ nabbed in California after girlfriend’s body found in car trunk
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
The director of Safety and Security for the Marriott Maui Ocean Club says he used a satellite...
As Lahaina burned, resort safety officer’s satellite phone proved a critical connection to outside world
Heavy rains drenched the state, sending runoff into the Ala Wai Canal.
Heavy rains trigger landslides, flooding on Oahu and Kauai
Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro exits the federal courthouse Friday.
Judge denies ex-city prosecutor’s last ditch effort to have public corruption case thrown out

Latest News

Pearlridge shooting incident
Police responding to apparent shooting near Pearlridge Center; suspect at large
Hawaii’s school superintendent is promising to reorganize his department to deal with a huge...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 22, 2023)
(Source: CNN, WMTW, KEYT, WBFF)
Holiday travel delays minimal despite wet weather
A beloved horse was shot and killed in a neighborhood over the weekend and deputies are...
‘It’s just evil’: Beloved horse shot and killed in neighborhood; deputies searching for suspect