Lanikai parking restrictions implemented for Christmas, New Year’s weekends

Parking and traffic congestion have always been a headache, not only for those who are visiting the area, but for residents along the Lanikai-Kaohao shoreline.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANIKAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lanikai is always crowded over the holidays, especially with students returning home from college and visitors opting to celebrate Christmas at the beach.

To help ease the pain, the state Department of Transportation Services is implementing parking restrictions in Kailua and Lanikai for Christmas and New Year’s weekends.

On Dec. 23 to Dec. 25 and on Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, parking will be restricted between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the following map, the City shows which streets are affected by the restrictions.

Lanikai, Kailua parking restriction for Christmas, New Year's weekends
Lanikai, Kailua parking restriction for Christmas, New Year's weekends(DOT)

No parking will be allowed on Makalii Place in Kailua, and on all streets and shoulders of Mokulua and ʻAʻalapapa Drives in Lanikai starting this Saturday.

Parking will also be restricted on cross-streets connecting Mokulua and ʻAʻalapapa Drives.

Signs will be posted on affected streets in Kailua and Lanikai to warn drivers of the parking restrictions.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

