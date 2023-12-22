HI Now Daily
Judge denies ex-city prosecutor’s last ditch effort to have public corruption case thrown out

Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro exits the federal courthouse Friday.
Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro exits the federal courthouse Friday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bribery trial is set to begin in February for Keith Kaneshiro, Honolulu’s longest-serving city prosecutor, and his campaign donors from an engineering firm.

And a recent court ruling shows just how contentious this case has been from the start.

U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright denied a motion to dismiss the case based on prosecutorial misconduct. The defendants — Dennis Mitsunaga, Terri Ann Otani, Aaron Fujii and Chad McDonald — are all executives at the engineering firm Mitsunaga and Associates.

Attorney Sheri Tanaka with Mitsunaga & Associates employees Steven Wong and Glenn Okino leave...
Attorney Sheri Tanaka with Mitsunaga & Associates employees Steven Wong and Glenn Okino leave the federal courthouse(None)

The attorney who represented them, Sheri Jean Tanaka, was named as a co-conspirator in a superceding indictment.

The firm is accused of cashing in on political favors for campaign donations to Kaneshiro, who allegedly prosecuted a former Mitsunaga and Associates employee who sued the firm.

Seabright’s ruling, filed earlier this month, offers a rare peek into the usually secret proceedings of the grand jury.

It shows the employees — while grand jury witnesses — refused to answer the special prosecutor’s questions, citing self-incrimination.

“You cannot just simply take the stand and say, I’m invoking my Fifth Amendment to all questions asked, that’s not permitted,” said Alexander Silvert, a retired federal public defender.

“If they asked you your name, you can’t invoke your Fifth,” Silvert said.

Rather, the defense could be used for questions that include what someone saw or did.

The ruling shows several of them had to be compelled by another judge to answer some of the questions, including defendant Terri Otani, the executive director of Mitsunaga and Associates.

Steven Wong, another employee and Joann Fujii, wife of an executive, and others all tried to invoke the Fifth Amendment to every question and ended up being forced to testify.

Arnold Koya, a vice president at the firm, even ended up spending the night at the Federal Detention Center for ignoring a judge’s order to do so.

Arnold Koya of the engineering firm Mitsunaga & Associates, Inc.
Arnold Koya of the engineering firm Mitsunaga & Associates, Inc.(None)

The ruling said Tanaka created her own problems by representing the multiple employees who were uncooperative.

Former city deputy prosecutor turned defense attorney Victor Bakke said that was a clear conflict from a legal standpoint.

The grand jury heard from 80 witnesses over 14 months before indicting Kaneshiro and the political donors in June 2022.

The judge did approve one part of the motion by defendant Otani, who asked that some information she provided to the grand jury might been protected when she did invoke the Fifth Amendment properly.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27 with jury selection. Hundreds of prospective jurors have filled out questionnaires.

