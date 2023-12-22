First Alert Forecast: Drier weather expected for the Christmas weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and breezy weather will remain the weather story over the rest of the workweek. Cloud cover and passing showers are expected throughout the remainder of Thursday and Friday. Breezy trade winds will also stick around throughout the next few days, settling around 15-20 MPH sustained winds.

However, a strong higher pressure system is approaching the state from the west. The downward motion associated with the high-pressure system will limit showers on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Trade wind showers are still possible, but they will be mostly focused on windward and mauka locations. A weak cold front is also expected to arrive on Monday evening and Tuesday, which will bring the chance for rainfall back into the forecast throughout the beginning of next week.

A northwest swell is building in throughout Thursday and will peak on Friday. North and West facing shores are currently experiencing a bump in surf, but are remaining below high surf advisory levels.

Another large northwest swell will arrive early Sunday morning. This large long-period northwest swell will fill in throughout Christmas Eve and could trigger high surf advisories for north and west-facing shores.

