First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions expected through Christmas weekend

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
By Billy V
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:34 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cloudy and breezy trade wind pattern will persist through today, with passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Expect clearer skies and fewer showers over the holiday weekend and into next week, with lighter winds Sunday and Monday.

A sharp trough aloft NW of Kauai is sending broken to overcast mid- and high-level clouds over the area from the SW, while also destabilizing the island atmosphere. Consolidating high pressure passing far N of the islands will support breezy trade winds through Saturday.

Latest radar imagery shows light, isolated showers along windward and mauka areas with scattered showers upstream of the state. These showers will mostly focus along windward and mauka regions overnight and into the early morning hours.

An area of increased low clouds near ~150W will maintain trade wind showers through Friday night, with a few briefly heavy showers embedded.

WAVES: As the current swell eases into the weekend, a fresh, long-period north-northwest (330 deg) swell will arrive Saturday night, peak Sunday, then hold Christmas Day (should be below advisory levels) before moving out.

The week will continue with back-to-back warning-level north-northwest swells, with the first one peaking Tuesday night and the second one (larger) late Thursday through Saturday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST: Mostly cloudy with some sunshine, breezy trade winds and scattered showers for your Aloha Friday. Saturday is a transition weather day as we get to lighter winds and drier conditions for Sunday/Monday, perfect for your Christmas holiday. On Monday and Tuesday there will be increased winds. Those winds will diminsh again Wednesday as another cold front goes thru the islands. Thursday into Friday, another increase in breezy trade wind weather.

