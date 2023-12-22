HI Now Daily
Federal court revives lawsuit against Nirvana over 1991 ‘Nevermind’ naked baby album cover

FILE - Nirvana band members Krist Novoselic, from left, Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain pose after receiving the award for best alternative video for "In Bloom" at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 2, 1993, in Universal City, Calif. A federal appeals court has revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked as a 4-month-old infant on the 1991 cover of Nirvana's album "Nevermind." Spencer Elden's lawsuit against the grunge rock group was dismissed last year but a the court in California revived it on Thursday and sent it back to a lower court. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked as a 4-month-old on the cover of Nirvana’s 1991 album “Nevermind.”

Spencer Elden’s lawsuit against the grunge rock group alleges that he has suffered “permanent harm” as the band and others profited from the image of him underwater in a swimming pool, appearing to grab for a dollar bill on a fish hook.

The suit says the image violated federal laws on child sexual abuse material, although no criminal charges were ever sought.

A federal judge in California threw out the lawsuit last year but allowed Elden to file a revised version, which the judge later dismissed on grounds that it was outside the 10-year statute of limitations of one of the laws used as a cause of action.

Thursday’s decision by a three-judge panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California reversed that ruling and sent the case back to the lower court.

The appellate panel found that each republication of an image “may constitute a new personal injury” with a new deadline and cited the image’s appearance on a 30th anniversary reissue of “Nevermind” in 2021.

“The question whether the ‘Nevermind’ album cover meets the definition of child pornography is not at issue in this appeal,” the court wrote, according to the New York Times.

A lawyer for Nirvana members didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment Thursday evening. However, attorney Bert Deixler issued a statement to Billboard magazine calling the ruling a “procedural setback.”

“We will defend this meritless case with vigor and expect to prevail,” he said.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been victims of sexual abuse unless they have repeatedly come forward publicly, as Elden has.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

