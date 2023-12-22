‘Chasing my dream’: Hawaii teen becomes instant success on rodeo circuit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Maile Read hopped on to the competitive rodeo circuit, she burst right out of the gates.

“For me, I would describe it as a lifestyle,” Read said.

“I love rodeo and it’s not just a sport to me, you’re growing up in it and you have to be good. Your mindset has to be good. It’s a bunch of sports and competitions and you really have to be on your A-game to win it.”

It’s a passion she fell in love with instantly after going on a casual trail ride on the North Shore.

Jiu-jitsu was her first sport, but horse riding and rodeo were calling her name.

“I really tried to pull her away because I was like we’re not shifting gears here,” said Maile’s father, Kevin. “You’re really good at jiu-jitsu, I’m taking you all over and you’re winning at this.

“She fell in love with it, I couldn’t stop it.”

She’s only been riding for the last three years and in that time has become a rising star.

Last week, she competed for a world title and has won tournaments around the country in a variety of events.

“Goat tying is where you have to run down, step off and then tie a goat,” Maile said.

“Breakaway is where you have to run down and catch a cow. Barrel racing is where you have to go around three barrels and then pole bending is where you have to weave through six poles.”

What helps is the man in her corner knows success at a young age and also what it’s like to represent Hawaii.

Big Island Native Kalai Nobriga is a decorated rodeo champion and professional horse trainer.

He says Maile is a natural athlete.

“She doesn’t like losing,” Nobriga said. “She’s learned to be a good loser because she’s had to step it up and get thrown in some big oceans with being a little fish in the beginning.

“She’s really stepping it up and she’s really turning it on now and putting things together.”

The payoff in what’s been a tireless commitment.

Maile and her father spent nine months on the road this year.

Her schooling is through an online program with Arizona State university that allows her to take high school and collegiate courses.

When she’s not doing homework, they’re either traveling or training.

“My retirement is gone,” Kevin said. “My thoughts of retirement are gone.

“It’s been tough a lot of the sponsors have helped. I’ve never seen support like this in a different kind of community. It’s really cool that they’re helping drive these kids to success.”

Next year, they’ll be back on the road for a full slate of tournaments and Maile hopes to eventually compete collegiately while also pursuing a career as an equine veterinarian.

Whatever’s in store the last few years have already been an exhilarating ride.

“It’s just so amazing that I’m allowed to live this life that I’ve been gifted,” Maile said. “It’s a lot. It’s a lot on a kid, but if it’s me chasing my dreams and my parents are allowing me to chase it. I couldn’t be more thankful.”

