Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children’s hospital

First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before...
First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before Christmas" at Children's National Hospital, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, on Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children’s National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.

The first lady read the children “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” as the president waved and flashed smiles at the children and their family members. President Biden also thanked the hospital staff for their work and encouraged the children and their parents to “keep the faith.”

“Next Christmas when I see you, maybe I’ll see you at the White House,” Biden told the children.

The visit continued an 81-year annual tradition, that dates back to first lady Bess Truman, of presidents’ wives bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas. President Biden has joined his wife at Children’s National during her holiday visit each of the last three years.

The Bidens on Saturday are scheduled to travel to the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md., where they will stay through Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

