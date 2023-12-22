Agencies stepping up efforts to get long-term housing for Lahaina fire survivors

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thursday was move-in day for a Lahaina family who lost their home in the August wildifres.

The family will spend the next year in a Kihei short term rental. The three-bedroom, two bathroom residence even had a Christmas tree with presents, giving it a homey feeling for the holidays.

“Such a difficult time for people,” said property owner Cheryl King. “It’s the holiday season. To be out of a home, I just can’t even imagine. They have pets, which is one of the things that we were hoping for because we are animal people and we want to help all the animals.”

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement said there are more than 6,200 fire survivors who still need long-term housing. To answer that call, it has launched a new website - HelpingMaui.org.

“It’s designed so homeowners that may want to offer their rental units can apply to make it available. It’s also for survivors to sign up to get matched with these rental properties,” said CNHA CEO Kuhio Lewis.

Lewis said Maui property owners can lease their properties, including short- and long-term rentals, second homes or ohana units, to directly to the CNHA, which will sublet the units to families that have been screened and vetted.

The CNHA would have the responsibility of placing and monitoring the families, and will make guaranteed payments to the property owners.

Lahaina Strong, which has been camped out on the beaches of Kaanapali demanding long-term housing solutions, says short-term rental owners have been trying to step up.

“They’re willing,” said Jordan Ruidas of Lahaina Strong. “They don’t know where to go for the information, so this is a great thing, where we can be just like, hey go over to this site, and they can go from there.

So far the council has placed 528 survivors. But thousands still remain in non-congregant shelters through the American Red Cross.

Lahaina Strong said some families have moved as many as eight times since the fires, and now the stress is higher than ever during the holidays.

“They can’t put up a Christmas tree. They’re not able to have a normal holiday at all, and it’s really heartbreaking,” Ruidas said.

On December 27, dozens of survivors are set to be relocated from hotels and non-group shelters. Some activists claim this will put families on the streets, but the American Red Cross said that is not true.

“We are working really hard with our partners to get new solutions for them to go into, and we’re very confident that by the 27th, this population of folks will be able to be connected with resources,” said Mary Simkins, Assistant Director of External Relations for the Red Cross.

The Red Cross said as of now, there are fewer than ten cases where it could not verify survivors who lived in the burn zone, so although they will not be eligible for non-group housing, they can still be placed into a new shelter accomodation.

However, the need for long-term housing remains critical.

“We’re making strides now,” said Ruidas. “We’re almost five months in. It’s gonna be six months soon. We gotta move faster.”

Chelsea Davis contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.