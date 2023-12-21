US Army and DOT make progress toward 50-year lease for Dillingham Airfield

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Army and State Department of Transportation announced they’re making progress on a proposed 50-year lease Wednesday.

Officials say the lease would allow the North Shore airfield to remain open for commercial activities, like glider flying, sky diving, and sightseeing.

The current short-term lease ends on July 5, 2024.

“Like so many other projects and initiatives we have here in Hawaii, this decision with the State of Hawaii DOT truly gives us the latitude to work closely with the community and airport officials on the way ahead for Dillingham, and this is certainly a positive step,” said Col. Steve McGunegle, Commander U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

Earlier in the month, the state announced that they had less than 30 days to reach an agreement with the military to continue operations there.

The state Department of Transportation runs the airport and says it leases the land from the Army for $1 a year.

For the last 10 years, it has done short-term leases and, every few years, renegotiates a new lease with the military.

