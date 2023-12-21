HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

US Army and DOT make progress toward 50-year lease for Dillingham Airfield

Army combat exercise to temporary close Dillingham Airfield
Army combat exercise to temporary close Dillingham Airfield
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:20 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Army and State Department of Transportation announced they’re making progress on a proposed 50-year lease Wednesday.

Officials say the lease would allow the North Shore airfield to remain open for commercial activities, like glider flying, sky diving, and sightseeing.

The current short-term lease ends on July 5, 2024.

“Like so many other projects and initiatives we have here in Hawaii, this decision with the State of Hawaii DOT truly gives us the latitude to work closely with the community and airport officials on the way ahead for Dillingham, and this is certainly a positive step,” said Col. Steve McGunegle, Commander U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

Earlier in the month, the state announced that they had less than 30 days to reach an agreement with the military to continue operations there.

The state Department of Transportation runs the airport and says it leases the land from the Army for $1 a year.

For the last 10 years, it has done short-term leases and, every few years, renegotiates a new lease with the military.

READ MORE: State has less than 30 days to reach deal with military on Dillingham Airfield

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Hawaii-born actor’s big plans for Windward Oahu home draw community’s ire
Kapolei High School
Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school
HPD Major Stephen Gerona
Court filings: HPD brass ignored sex harassment, retaliation complaints against embattled major
Heavy rains drenched the state, sending runoff into the Ala Wai Canal.
Flash flood warning still up for Oahu, canceled for Kauai after drenching rains
A man has died after being shot while driving down Kamehameha Highway in Mililani last...
Man shot while driving in Mililani dies; murder case opened

Latest News

Heavy rains drenched the state, sending runoff into the Ala Wai Canal.
Flash flood warning still up for Oahu, canceled for Kauai after drenching rains
The director of Safety and Security for the Marriott Maui Ocean Club says he used a satellite...
As Lahaina burned, resort safety officer’s satellite phone proved a critical connection to outside world
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the area around 12 p.m., where people in a...
7 people rescued after being swept away in raging stream
HDOT said the highway will remain closed as crews remove debris and assess the hillside and...
Landslide could keep townbound lanes of Pali Highway closed through weekend