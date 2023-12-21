UH men's volleyball picked second in Big West preseason poll

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West conference announced their preseason coaches’ poll for the 2024 Men’s volleyball season.

The reigning Big West Champion Rainbow Warriors come in at second place, in addition to a pair of ‘Bows making the preseason all-conference team.

UH snagged two of the six first place votes for a total of 21 points. Long Beach State was selected as the preseason favorite with UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara rounded out the top four.

The ‘Bows return three starters from last year’s squad that got their second consecutive Big West title and their fourth-straight trip to the NCAA Championship match.

Spyros Chakas and Guilherme Voss made the 2024 preseason team — both players are seniors.

