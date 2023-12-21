UH gets commitment from star quarterback, signs 14 players on early signing day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii signed 14 new Rainbow Warriors on Early National Letter of Intent Signing day.

Headlining the class of 2024 was a commitment from MaxPreps National Player of the Year Micah Alejado from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The lefty led the Gaels to a National Championship and stuck to his verbal commitment he made to UH earlier in the year.

Alejado hoping to make an immediate impact in Manoa now that the quarterback position is wide open after quarterback Brayden Schager entered the Transfer portal.

“You know, I really gotta go down there and just continue to do what I do, you know, just put my head down, continue to work and continue to prove myself, earn my respect,” Alejado told Hawaii News Now. “I hope to get down there and do that and be ready for it.”

Along with Alejado, Timmy Chang and the Braddahhood signed 13 players, seven hailing from the islands.

“They are a special group of guys,” Coach Chang said. “It started back in June for us and getting some local commits and you know, guys wanted to be here and want to represent the state.”

