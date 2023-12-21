HI Now Daily
UH gets commitment from star quarterback, signs 14 players on early signing day

Hawaii Football
Hawaii Football(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii signed 14 new Rainbow Warriors on Early National Letter of Intent Signing day.

Headlining the class of 2024 was a commitment from MaxPreps National Player of the Year Micah Alejado from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The lefty led the Gaels to a National Championship and stuck to his verbal commitment he made to UH earlier in the year.

Alejado hoping to make an immediate impact in Manoa now that the quarterback position is wide open after quarterback Brayden Schager entered the Transfer portal.

“You know, I really gotta go down there and just continue to do what I do, you know, just put my head down, continue to work and continue to prove myself, earn my respect,” Alejado told Hawaii News Now. “I hope to get down there and do that and be ready for it.”

Along with Alejado, Timmy Chang and the Braddahhood signed 13 players, seven hailing from the islands.

“They are a special group of guys,” Coach Chang said. “It started back in June for us and getting some local commits and you know, guys wanted to be here and want to represent the state.”

Full UH 2024 signing class, click here.

Obama is known to be a big basketball fan!
Former President Barack Obama enjoys courtside action at Iolani Classic
A judge has dismissed DUI charges against former University of Hawaii head football coach June...
Judge dismisses DUI charges against former UH football coach June Jones
A big move is planned for the Friendly Isle’s only football team.
'We felt it was the right time': Molokai Farmers set to move to 11-man football in 2024