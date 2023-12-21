Trial rescheduled for suspect in gruesome Hawaii Loa murder case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man charged in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge killing last year was back in court Tuesday for a status conference to reschedule his trial.

Officials say the defense asked that the trial be pushed back again because they’re awaiting a response from the State on their plea deal.

Details of accused murderer Juan Baron’s proposed deal, announced in late October, haven’t been released, but he’s charged with murder, theft, and identity theft.

The court granted the motion to reschedule the trial, which is now set for Oct. 14, 2024.

The next hearing on the motion to dismiss for prosecutorial misconduct is set for Feb. 16, 2024.

The defense accuses the former Deputy Prosecutor of using crime scene evidence in a seminar for kupuna fraud.

Prosecutors say the 24-year-old was romantically involved with the victim, 73-year-old Gary Ruby.

Baron allegedly killed Ruby, encased his body in a bathtub with concrete and coffee grounds, and then tried to gain ownership of Ruby’s home and car.

Baron’s attorney, Myles Breiner, filed a motion to dismiss the case in July, citing prosecutorial misconduct. Breiner said the deputy prosecutor on the case was presenting confidential evidence to the public in seminars to educate Kupuna about elder abuse and fraud.

That evidence included crime scene photos that showed the bathtub in which Ruby’s body was discovered, according to Breiner’s motion.

The deputy prosecutor involved was fired.

