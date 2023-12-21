HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Trial rescheduled for suspect in gruesome Hawaii Loa murder case

Trial rescheduled for suspect in gruesome Hawaii Loa murder case
Trial rescheduled for suspect in gruesome Hawaii Loa murder case(Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man charged in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge killing last year was back in court Tuesday for a status conference to reschedule his trial.

Officials say the defense asked that the trial be pushed back again because they’re awaiting a response from the State on their plea deal.

Details of accused murderer Juan Baron’s proposed deal, announced in late October, haven’t been released, but he’s charged with murder, theft, and identity theft.

The court granted the motion to reschedule the trial, which is now set for Oct. 14, 2024.

The next hearing on the motion to dismiss for prosecutorial misconduct is set for Feb. 16, 2024.

The defense accuses the former Deputy Prosecutor of using crime scene evidence in a seminar for kupuna fraud.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Prosecutors say the 24-year-old was romantically involved with the victim, 73-year-old Gary Ruby.

Baron allegedly killed Ruby, encased his body in a bathtub with concrete and coffee grounds, and then tried to gain ownership of Ruby’s home and car.

Baron’s attorney, Myles Breiner, filed a motion to dismiss the case in July, citing prosecutorial misconduct. Breiner said the deputy prosecutor on the case was presenting confidential evidence to the public in seminars to educate Kupuna about elder abuse and fraud.

That evidence included crime scene photos that showed the bathtub in which Ruby’s body was discovered, according to Breiner’s motion.

The deputy prosecutor involved was fired.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Hawaii-born actor’s big plans for Windward Oahu home draw community’s ire
Kapolei High School
Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school
HPD Major Stephen Gerona
Court filings: HPD brass ignored sex harassment, retaliation complaints against embattled major
A man has died after being shot while driving down Kamehameha Highway in Mililani last...
Man shot while driving in Mililani dies; murder case opened
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Governor looks again to climate impact fee — this time aimed at vacation rentals

Latest News

HDOT said the highway will remain closed as crews remove debris and assess the hillside and...
Landslide creates traffic mess, leading to closure of townbound lanes on Pali Highway
Heavy rains drenched the state, sending runoff into the Ala Wai Canal.
Heavy rains drench state; flash flood warning remains up for Kauai
16 tons of illegal fireworks seized in shipping container bust as task force pledges crackdown...
16 tons of fireworks seized in shipping container bust
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the area around 12 p.m., where people in a...
7 people rescued after being swept away in raging stream