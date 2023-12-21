HI Now Daily
Suspect accused of fatally attacking security guard won’t face murder charges

Razi Ali White
Razi Ali White(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of fatally striking a Downtown Honolulu security guard with a metal water bottle won’t face murder charges.

Instead, 32-year-old Razi White accepted a deal with prosecutors Wednesday and will plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

White was arrested in May of last year after the attack on Michael Stubbs, and in July, White pleaded not guilty.

The 58-year-old father of four died of his injuries from the attack.

White faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in March.

