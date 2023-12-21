HI Now Daily
Numerals ‘2024′ arrive in Times Square in preparation for New Year’s Eve

Days before the countdown to 2024 in Times Square begins, the seven-foot-tall numerals made their debut on Broadway. (AP Video by Joseph B. Frederick)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:09 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s beginning to look a lot like New Year’s Eve in New York.

The numerals “2024″ were delivered Wednesday to Times Square for its famous street party to ring in the New Year.

Organizers said the lighted display arrived in the famous square following a coast-to-coast road trip covering more than 2,800 miles (4,500 kilometers).

After being tested out Wednesday, they’ll remain on display through Friday for people to see and photograph up close.

“Like every good Broadway show, we have dress rehearsals, so we want to get them out,” explained Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance. “We want to test them out, make sure that they work.”

The numerals will then be raised atop One Times Square, where they’ll light up when the ball drops to mark the beginning of 2024.

Teresa Hui, a Brooklyn resident who was among those on hand for Wednesday’s ceremonial arrival, said she comes out every year despite her general aversion for the tourist mecca.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year,” she said. “As a local, we try to avoid this place like the plague.”

“It’s a tradition. I do it every year,” Renell Grant, a Harlem resident, echoed. “Why? I am starting off the New Year with hope, joy, love, good perspectives.”

