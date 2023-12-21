‘Master of Disguise’ fugitive arrested 4 years after failing to return to furlough facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fugitive Tyler Adams, known as the “Master of Disguise,” was arrested in California by federal authorities four years after he failed to return to Honolulu’s furlough facility.

The state Department of Public Safety said Adams was supposed to return to the Laumaka Furlough Center on May 21, 2019, but he never showed up. Officials said he had been working as a furlough inmate and was serving time at the Oahu Community Correctional Center for two felony theft convictions.

Adams — who used many aliases and disguises — was indicted by an Oahu grand jury in 2009.

After arriving in Hawaii in 2007, he created five fictitious businesses and opened accounts at Bank of Hawaii and American Savings Bank.

Adams then used fake checks to deposit large amounts of money into the accounts and convinced the banks to make the funds immediately available to him. He also stole a $5,000 diamond ring from Costco.

While in Hawaii, Adams was also known as Kevin Kennedy, Lance Irwin and Michael Whittman, both of whom were supposedly students at the University of Hawaii law school.

In September 2020, an Oahu Circuit Court judge issued a $50,000 warrant for Adams’ arrest relating to a second-degree escape charge, which is a Class C felony.

Adams, who is now 51, was taken into custody in Newport Beach, California on Nov. 30.

He is scheduled to be extradited to Hawaii from California next week.

