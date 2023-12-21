HI Now Daily
In milestone, last oil tanker carrying Red Hill fuel leaves Pearl Harbor

A major milestone in the saga of the Red Hill fuel leaks. The last oil tanker, Yosemite Trader, left Pearl Harbor Thursday morning carrying fuel
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a major milestone in the saga of the Red Hill fuel leaks: The last oil tanker, Yosemite Trader, left Pearl Harbor on Thursday morning carrying fuel from the underground Red Hill facility.

The Yosemite Trader left the pier at Pearl Harbor holding five million gallons of fuel that had been drained by gravity from the underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

As it glided out of Pearl Harbor, the ship passed two bookends of World War II history — the USS Arizona Memorial and the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial.

Vice Admiral John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill says most of the fuel — more that 104 million gallons — was removed by gravity.

The order came from the U.S. Defense Secretary to drain the massive tanks and shut down the facility.

Special Section: Navy Water Crisis

In 2021, fuel that leaked from the facility tainted the Pearl Harbor drinking water system and poisoned thousands of military and civilian families. “I think it signifies an important moment that we were able to remove the majority of the threat that laid above the aquifer,” said Wade. “It’s an emotional time,” he added.

From January to March, the task force plans to remove residual fuel and then transfer responsibility to a Navy Closure Task Force.

“Every last drop, residual fuel and sludge will be removed from the Red Hill facility,” said Wade.

But other issues remains.

The Navy must figure out how to remove 4,000 gallons of residual fuel by cutting into the pipes.

It also must remove 900 gallons of toxic firefighting foam that previously spilled.

The Board of Water Supply is also demanding $1.2 billion from the Navy and there’s a Red Hill grand jury, a flood of lawsuits, and community members continue to question the safety of the Navy’s drinking water.

“Testing of the water is beyond the purview of my mission. I can tell you the Navy has absolutely committed to close the facility down, to restore the aquifer and to ensure the environment is clear and safe,” said Wade.

It’ll take 10 to 25 days for the ship to get to the Philippines.

