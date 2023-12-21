State: Landslide could keep townbound lanes of Pali Highway closed through weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to avoid using the townbound lanes of the Pali Highway after a landslide blocked a huge portion of the roadway Wednesday afternoon.

Video and images show mud, fallen trees and other debris blocking the road as police turn away drivers and secure the area past the second tunnel. This comes as heavy rains drench parts of the state, creating potentially dangerous conditions on roadways.

HDOT said the townbound lanes will remain closed as crews remove debris and assess the hillside and trees in the surrounding area.

Officials said the closure could potentially continue through the weekend.

In the meantime, authorities are diverting traffic to Kamehameha Highway at Castle Junction.

Pali Highway landslide (HDOT)

HDOT said it will provide updates on when the road is reopened.

Until then, drivers are urged to use Likelike Highway or the H-3 Freeway to travel between the windward side and Honolulu until further notice.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

