As Lahaina burned, resort safety officer’s satellite phone proved a critical connection to outside world

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the director of safety and security for the Marriott Maui Ocean Club, Mark Boettger’s job is to protect the safety of every person who visits the resort.

And on Aug. 8, that job description was put to the test.

As a ferocious wildfire raged in Lahaina, he made the call for people at the property to shelter in place and urged other nearby hotels to do the same, keeping as many as 14,000 people off the road.

It’s a decision that no doubt saved lives.

Boettger also used a satellite phone to brief Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke — the acting governor that day — as well as personnel with Maui County’s Emergency Management Agency about what he was seeing.

He’s believed to have been the only private citizen in West Maui able to consistently communicate with the outside world the day Lahaina burned, as flames destroys cell tower infrastructure.

Four months later, he says it’s more important than ever for government to team up with the private sector to start preparing for future emergencies.

“The fire was just outside these windows. It actually got a mile of this property as the crow flies,” he told HNN Investigates.

“Cars couldn’t leave. Cars couldn’t come back. We were completely cut off. No power, no TV, no radio. Cell phones all but failed at about 3:30 p.m. And we just didn’t know what anyone else knew.”

‘They were inundated’

When it comes to managing volatility, Boettger’s had plenty of practice. But the retired police officer admits nothing in his 25-year law enforcement career came close to the horror he felt watching a wall of fire barreling toward Lahaina’s resort row with no official direction where to go.

Despite having a satellite phone and a phone number for Maui County’s Emergency Management Agency, Boettger said it quickly became clear they were on their own.

“What I could hear on the phone from them (MEMA), I think they were inundated,” Boettger said.

He said he called emergency authorities because he wanted to get a better understanding of where the fire breaks might be and how close the fire really was. And about 10:30 that night he said, “standing here on the roof I could tell Lahaina was burning and I mean all of it.”

When HNN Investigates asked Boettger if he thought MEMA knew how bad the situation really was he responded, “I don’t know. I think that’s one of the frustrating things.”

We asked if he conveyed the severity of what was happening to MEMA.

His reply: “I tried to share as much as I could. I think there were two or three calls back and forth. Maybe two or three minutes long.”

HNN Investigates asked if after those conversations, he knew it was up to him to take care of the people there. “Yes,” he said.

Boettger couldn’t remember exactly what time those phone calls were made but said it was probably close to midnight.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

He says around that same time he also got a call from Luke, the acting governor.

“Someone gave the lieutenant governor that sat phone because she wanted to talk to someone on the West side,” Boettger said, adding she seemed eager for information.. “When we got on the phone she told me I was the only west side property communicating with the outside world.”

‘A grave situation’

Boettger said he told Luke they had to have a fire break.

With Lahaina town already smoldering, he feared without a fire break the blaze would continue marching up the west side. He also told Luke government needed to work on moving all visitors in West Maui off island, and stressed the fact they there was a communications blackout.

HNN Investigates asked Boettger if he thought Luke understood the gravity of the situation after the phone call. He replied, “I can’t speak for her. But I knew it was a grave situation. And so yes.”

During those sat phone conversations, Boettger says he was reminded about a nearby golf course that could serve as a potential fire break. Based on that information, wind direction and what he could see, he made the decision to advise everyone on the property to shelter in place.

He also urged nearby hotels to do the same.

“If we were going to evacuate, we’re going to make things worse,” Boettger said. “It was a restless night, but people stayed calm and were eager to work with us.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

He says the resort also shared its radio with about a half dozen other properties so they could all communicate in real time. “If only I could have been talking with the police and fire about what we knew, if we could have been collaborating that might have been even more powerful,” Boettger said.

He added that’s something that needs to be considered going forward.

“I think there are a lot of things that need to be considered to enhance communications and enhance partnerships between public and private,” he said.

Boettger added, “On the west side, we didn’t know what anyone else knew.

“And that was very lonely way to be for several days. A week. And cell service didn’t come back for a really long time after that. We didn’t have TV here for over a month.”

During that communications blackout, he says he was forced to get creative.

Boettger used his sat phone to call a local FM radio station to broadcast critical information to the thousands of people trapped on Maui’s west side.

Since the disaster he’s also mounted a camera to the roof of the resort in the event another fire breaks out so he can share those images with emergency officials.

‘In this together’

In the wake of Lahaina, the safety director is sharing the lessons he’s learned with other properties.

“They want to know what it was like to be here that night and how we came up with the systems that we did to take care of our owners and guests,” Boettger said.

“We did the impossible that night and in the days and weeks that followed.”

He says many of the hotels on resort row are now working together to create an evacuation plan.

When it comes to conversations he’s had with government and whether there’s interest in planning and making preparations for future emergencies he said, “I’m not seeing what I want to see.”

But he added, “I’m hoping that there will be renewed interest in working together between police, fire, hotels. We really need to be in this together.”

Boettger says in addition to a comprehensive west side evacuation plan, he’d like to see Maui County focus on constructing another road so there’s more than one way out of Lahaina. He’s also pushing for a hospital and more fire stations and emergency personnel.

HNN Investigates will present this story to Maui County and state government officials and ask those agencies what they are doing to prepare. Once we obtain those responses, we will make them public.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.