Fire survivors rally for long-term housing on Maui after months of being stuck in limbo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fed up with the lack of long-term housing, Maui wildfire survivors took the the streets Wednesday and rallied alongside community members.

Hundreds gathered at the opposite end of the Kaanapali, in front of the Westin, and marched up to Kaanapali Parkway where they waved signs.

The march was led by community advocacy group “Lahaina Strong,” hotel workers with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, and Unite Here Local 5.

They’re calling this rally for dignified housing “Maui Families First.”

Krizhna Bayudan, a member of the Maui Tenants and Workers Association, told Hawaii New Now it’s been months since she was able to find a place to call home.

“My family amongst others displaced have had to move around five times, have had to live in suitcases and not know when or where the next move will be,” she said. “It’s been over 4 months and we still don’t have a place where we can call home.”

ILWU Local 142 President Chris West said everyone is at their tipping point.

“I think everybody’s at the point now where somebody come up with the answer. Somebody make a move, somebody take that bold, that bold statement or decision — like the governor recently made — and take the lead in this,” he said during the rally.

Members of Lahaina Strong have been camping in front of the resorts in Kaanapali since Nov. 10. They have their fishing poles and say they are fishing for housing.

They also say they will be out there for however long it takes for government leaders to provide them with appropriate housing solutions for residents who were displaced by the August fires.

