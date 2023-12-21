HI Now Daily
Hundreds of fans brave the rain, some waiting for hours to meet Jason Momoa in Hawaii

Hundreds waited in line for a chance to meet Jason Momoa in Hawaii.
Hundreds waited in line for a chance to meet Jason Momoa in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds braved the rain and some waited more than eight hours just to meet “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa.

As the “Aquaman” sequel gets set to release in theaters this week, Momoa is back home to meet fans and promote his vodka brand Meili Vodka.

On Wednesday, he signed bottles of vodka and took photos at Foodland at Kapolei’s Ka Makana Alii.

He even signed one fan’s prosthetic leg.

Many fans waited in line for hours, while others flew across the country just to catch a glimpse.

Want to meet Momoa in person too? Here’s where he’ll be next:

  • Thursday: NEX Naval Exchange from noon to 2 p.m.
  • Friday: Safeway Kapahulu from 10 a.m. to noon

Momoa also announced he wants to do something special for the people of Maui who were affected by the August wildfires. On Instagram, he posted that wildfire survivors would not have to pay for tickets to “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” at the Regal Maui Mall in Kahului from Friday through Sunday.

