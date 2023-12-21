HI Now Daily
Hawaii’s top prospects put pen to paper on early National Letter of Intent signing day

Early Signing Day
Early Signing Day(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:55 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a day every high school athlete dreams of, signing their letter of intent, committing to continue their football career in college.

There were many here in the State committing to the Home team or heading off for the mainland.

The No. 1 prospect in the state for the class of 2024 Preston Taumua officially signed to the University of Nebraska.

After battling injuries, the offensive tackle was a cornerstone in Waipahu’s State Championship run.

“It meant a lot to me, you know, see my mom cry once I put that paper or that pen and paper,” Taumua told Hawaii News Now. “So, you know, like that’s just how I know that all the work is finally paying off.”

Taumua is headed for Corn husker country, joining the BIG10 conference. The o-lineman crediting the wealth of talent the 808 has in this graduating class.

“The Class 24 is honestly a BIG10 year,” Taumua said. “You got Kekai (Burnett) at Michigan State, you know, and Anelu (Lafaele) Wisconsin, Rustin (Young) at Michigan State and, you know, it’s truly a blessing for all of us, just all those Hawaii boys competing in the trenches.”

Here’s a full list of some of the early signees:

  • Anelu Lafaele, EDGE, Wisconsin, Farrington
  • Kekai Burnett, DL, Michigan State, Punahou
  • Rustin Young, OL, Michigan State, Saint Louis
  • Filiva’a Saluni, OL, Arizona State, Kahuku
  • Hyrum Benjamin-Moors, DL, Washington State, Kahuku
  • Va’amalae Fonoti, RB, Montana, Kahuku
  • Titus Ringor, DL, Idaho, Campbell
  • Kela Moore, DB, UNLV, Campbell

UH also snagged 14 signees during the early signing period.

The primary signing day is set for February 7th, 2024.

