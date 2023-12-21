Hawaii’s top prospects put pen to paper on early National Letter of Intent signing day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a day every high school athlete dreams of, signing their letter of intent, committing to continue their football career in college.

There were many here in the State committing to the Home team or heading off for the mainland.

The No. 1 prospect in the state for the class of 2024 Preston Taumua officially signed to the University of Nebraska.

After battling injuries, the offensive tackle was a cornerstone in Waipahu’s State Championship run.

“It meant a lot to me, you know, see my mom cry once I put that paper or that pen and paper,” Taumua told Hawaii News Now. “So, you know, like that’s just how I know that all the work is finally paying off.”

Taumua is headed for Corn husker country, joining the BIG10 conference. The o-lineman crediting the wealth of talent the 808 has in this graduating class.

“The Class 24 is honestly a BIG10 year,” Taumua said. “You got Kekai (Burnett) at Michigan State, you know, and Anelu (Lafaele) Wisconsin, Rustin (Young) at Michigan State and, you know, it’s truly a blessing for all of us, just all those Hawaii boys competing in the trenches.”

Here’s a full list of some of the early signees:

Anelu Lafaele, EDGE, Wisconsin, Farrington

Kekai Burnett, DL, Michigan State, Punahou

Rustin Young, OL, Michigan State, Saint Louis

Filiva’a Saluni, OL, Arizona State, Kahuku

Hyrum Benjamin-Moors, DL, Washington State, Kahuku

Va’amalae Fonoti, RB, Montana, Kahuku

Titus Ringor, DL, Idaho, Campbell

Kela Moore, DB, UNLV, Campbell

UH also snagged 14 signees during the early signing period.

The primary signing day is set for February 7th, 2024.

