Get ready, parents! Registration for city’s Spring Program set to open in January

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Registration for the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s 2024 Spring Program is set to begin next January.

Over a thousand recreation, education, and social opportunities are a part of the program.

From arts and crafts to archery, paddleboarding to pickleball, there are tons of activities being offered in multiple City parks and gardens.

The majority of the enrollment for both free and paid activities will be conducted online using the Parks and Recreation Online System (PROS) website.

The registration timetable for these activities is based on where the program is located, under the following schedule:

Honolulu Botanical Gardens

Friday, Jan. 5 beginning 9 a.m.

(808) 768-7139

Makua Alii Senior Center

Monday, Jan. 8 beginning 8 a.m.

(808) 768-6893

District 1 Parks (Ka Iwi to Waikiki)

Monday, Jan. 8 beginning 5 p.m.

(808) 768-8944

District 2 Parks (Makiki to Aiea)

Tuesday, Jan. 9 beginning 5 p.m.

(808) 768-9292

District 3 Parks (Waipahu to Makaha)

Wednesday, Jan. 10 beginning 5 p.m.

(808) 768-6889

District 4 Parks (Mokuleia to Makapuu)

Thursday, Jan. 11 beginning 5 p.m.

(808) 768-8980

District 5 Parks (Pearl City to Whitmore)

Friday, Jan. 12 beginning 5 p.m.

(808) 768-6940

If you’re unable to access the department’s website, accommodations can be made for in-person registration by contacting the appropriate park location.

For online payments, Visa and MasterCard credit/debit cards are the only accepted form of payment. Cash and check are accepted forms of payment for in-person registration.

For a full list of available park programs, click here.

If you need other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

