HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Get ready, parents! Registration for city’s Spring Program set to open in January

Archery, one of the many classes offered as part of the Honolulu Department of Parks and...
Archery, one of the many classes offered as part of the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s 2024 Spring Program.(Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:49 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Registration for the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s 2024 Spring Program is set to begin next January.

Over a thousand recreation, education, and social opportunities are a part of the program.

From arts and crafts to archery, paddleboarding to pickleball, there are tons of activities being offered in multiple City parks and gardens.

The majority of the enrollment for both free and paid activities will be conducted online using the Parks and Recreation Online System (PROS) website.

The registration timetable for these activities is based on where the program is located, under the following schedule:

Honolulu Botanical Gardens

  • Friday, Jan. 5 beginning 9 a.m.
  • (808) 768-7139

Makua Alii Senior Center

  • Monday, Jan. 8 beginning 8 a.m.
  • (808) 768-6893

District 1 Parks (Ka Iwi to Waikiki)

  • Monday, Jan. 8 beginning 5 p.m.
  • (808) 768-8944

District 2 Parks (Makiki to Aiea)

  • Tuesday, Jan. 9 beginning 5 p.m.
  • (808) 768-9292

District 3 Parks (Waipahu to Makaha)

  • Wednesday, Jan. 10 beginning 5 p.m.
  • (808) 768-6889

District 4 Parks (Mokuleia to Makapuu)

  • Thursday, Jan. 11 beginning 5 p.m.
  • (808) 768-8980

District 5 Parks (Pearl City to Whitmore)

  • Friday, Jan. 12 beginning 5 p.m.
  • (808) 768-6940

If you’re unable to access the department’s website, accommodations can be made for in-person registration by contacting the appropriate park location.

For online payments, Visa and MasterCard credit/debit cards are the only accepted form of payment. Cash and check are accepted forms of payment for in-person registration.

For a full list of available park programs, click here.

If you need other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Hawaii-born actor’s big plans for Windward Oahu home draw community’s ire
Heavy rains drenched the state, sending runoff into the Ala Wai Canal.
Flash flood warnings are canceled, but not before downpours leave a mess on Oahu and Kauai
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the area around 12 p.m., where people in a...
7 people rescued after being swept away in raging stream
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
2 suspects arrested for allegedly gunning down driver in Mililani
16 tons of illegal fireworks seized in shipping container bust as task force pledges crackdown...
16 tons of fireworks seized in shipping container bust

Latest News

March for Maui families
Fire survivors rally for long-term housing on Maui after months of being stuck in limbo
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Flooding rains prompt closure of Hanalei Elementary
Heavy rains drenched the state, sending runoff into the Ala Wai Canal.
Flash flood warnings are canceled, but not before downpours leave a mess on Oahu and Kauai