First Alert Forecast: Wet, breezy trade wind pattern to prevail through workweek

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet and breezy trade wind pattern will persist today and through the rest of the work week, with rainfall favoring windward and mauka areas.

Models show available moisture will decrease over the next 24 hours. The same forecast will also be for Friday and Saturday.

A developing upper low north of Kauai has enhanced showers and kept high cloud cover across the state. The upper low will linger over the islands as it moves slowly eastward over the next few days, increasing the probability of heavy rainfall over windward Maui and Big Island overnight.

Wind speeds will diminish and become fairly light Sunday and Monday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

A new high building northwest of the area will bring increasing northeast trade winds early next week.

WAVES: The northeast swell will slowly decline through tonight with a moderate northwest swell peaking Friday. This northwest swell event should peak near or under High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria before declining Saturday.

A moderate to large northwest swell is expected to fill in Sunday, peaking Sunday evening well into the HSA criteria, and slowly drop Monday. Indications from forecast models is a large to extra large long-period northwest swell expected next week Tuesday into Wednesday above High Surf Warning levels.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST: Wet and breezy trade wind weather will persist for today; the rain has moved off to the East where it will affect Maui and Hawaii Island. The same forecast will also be for Friday and Saturday. Wind speeds will diminish and become fairly light Sunday and Monday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A new high building northwest of the area will bring increasing northeast trade winds early next week.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now; and on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.