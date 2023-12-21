HI Now Daily
Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague; shooting suspect reportedly dead

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:54 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded dozens of others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told Czech public television the person who opened fire was dead.

Rakusan said there’s no other shooter at the scene and there’s no imminent further danger, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

Police say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University, located at the square has been evacuated, Prague mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said.

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people also to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.

