LIVE: Nonprofit to launch website aimed at helping wildfire survivors find housing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is launching a new centralized website aimed at helping wildfire survivors find housing — HelpingMaui.org.

The site is also designed as a platform for property owners to connect with survivors.

CNHA President and CEO Kuhio Lewis said the effort is designed to streamline support and resources for those who lost so much in the Lahaina wildfire.

The site comes amid an increasingly frantic push to move thousands of wildfire survivors out of hotels and into long-term housing. The governor and county are eyeing the vacation rental market as key to the solution, but acknowledge that encouraging property owners to participate will be hard since government rental payments could be lower than what the market would offer.

But Gov. Josh Green has also pledged a ban on vacation rentals if housing needs aren’t met.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.