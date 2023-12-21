HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

LIVE: Nonprofit to launch website aimed at helping wildfire survivors find housing

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:46 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is launching a new centralized website aimed at helping wildfire survivors find housing — HelpingMaui.org.

The site is also designed as a platform for property owners to connect with survivors.

CNHA President and CEO Kuhio Lewis said the effort is designed to streamline support and resources for those who lost so much in the Lahaina wildfire.

The site comes amid an increasingly frantic push to move thousands of wildfire survivors out of hotels and into long-term housing. The governor and county are eyeing the vacation rental market as key to the solution, but acknowledge that encouraging property owners to participate will be hard since government rental payments could be lower than what the market would offer.

But Gov. Josh Green has also pledged a ban on vacation rentals if housing needs aren’t met.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Hawaii-born actor’s big plans for Windward Oahu home draw community’s ire
Heavy rains drenched the state, sending runoff into the Ala Wai Canal.
Heavy rains trigger landslides, flooding on Oahu and Kauai
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the area around 12 p.m., where people in a...
7 people rescued after being swept away in raging stream
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
2 suspects arrested for allegedly gunning down driver in Mililani
16 tons of illegal fireworks seized in shipping container bust as task force pledges crackdown...
16 tons of fireworks seized in shipping container bust

Latest News

The shooting left at least 15 people dead.
Midday Newscast: Czech Republic reeling after mass shooting at university
Adams — who used many aliases and disguises — was indicted by an Oahu grand jury in 2009.
Hawaii’s ‘master of disguise’ nabbed in California after girlfriend’s body found in car trunk
Hundreds waited in line for a chance to meet Jason Momoa in Hawaii.
Fans brave heavy rain, long lines to get their chance to meet Jason Momoa in Hawaii
The director of Safety and Security for the Marriott Maui Ocean Club says he used a satellite...
As Lahaina burned, resort safety officer’s satellite phone proved a critical connection to outside world