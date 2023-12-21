7 people rescued after being swept away in raging stream near Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As heavy rains drench parts of the state Wednesday, officials rescued seven people who were swept away in a raging stream near Kapiolani Boulevard.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the area around 12 p.m., where people in a homeless encampment near a bridge were swept away by rushing storm water.

Firefighters were also at the scene and helped rescue individuals.

EMS said a woman in her mid-20s was treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition for “severe hypothermia.”

Officials said two other people, both men in their 50s, were also treated for hypothermia but refused transfer to the hospital. They were evaluated and assisted by CORE crews who helped them find a safer location.

