HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

7 people rescued after being swept away in raging stream near Kapiolani Boulevard

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the area around 12 p.m., where people in a...
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the area around 12 p.m., where people in a homeless encampment near a bridge were swept away by rushing storm water.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:27 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As heavy rains drench parts of the state Wednesday, officials rescued seven people who were swept away in a raging stream near Kapiolani Boulevard.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the area around 12 p.m., where people in a homeless encampment near a bridge were swept away by rushing storm water.

Firefighters were also at the scene and helped rescue individuals.

EMS said a woman in her mid-20s was treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition for “severe hypothermia.”

Officials said two other people, both men in their 50s, were also treated for hypothermia but refused transfer to the hospital. They were evaluated and assisted by CORE crews who helped them find a safer location.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Hawaii-born actor’s big plans for Windward Oahu home draw community’s ire
Kapolei High School
Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school
HPD Major Stephen Gerona
Court filings: HPD brass ignored sex harassment, retaliation complaints against embattled major
A man has died after being shot while driving down Kamehameha Highway in Mililani last...
Man shot while driving in Mililani dies; murder case opened
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Governor looks again to climate impact fee — this time aimed at vacation rentals

Latest News

Governor Josh Green, M.D.; State Representative John Mizuno (House District 29, Kamehameha...
Governor taps longtime lawmaker as new homeless czar
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
2 suspects arrested for allegedly gunning down driver in Mililani
State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz says through a new task force this year, 3,000 pounds of illegal...
‘We need intelligence’: Mayor stresses vigilance, safety ahead of New Year’s festivities
Heavy rains drenched the state, sending runoff into the Ala Wai Canal.
Heavy rains drench state, snarling commutes; flash flood warning up for Kauai
HPD Major Stephen Gerona
Court filings: HPD brass ignored sex harassment, retaliation complaints against embattled major