16 tons of fireworks seized in shipping container bust

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large shipment containing multiple tons of illegal fireworks was seized in Honolulu by the Department of Law Enforcement late last week.

Officials say approximately 16 tons of illegal fireworks were seized, with nearly all of the fireworks being multi-shot “cakes” or launchers capable of firing multiple fireworks into the air in long consecutive strings of fire.

The seizure comes as authorities plead with residents to understand the risks of illegal fireworks — and the fact that they’re fueling criminal enterprises.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi was joined by the police chief, fire chief, and the director of Honolulu EMS on Tuesday as they urged the public to celebrate New Year’s safely.

The mayor urged the public to be mindful of those sensitive to fireworks, including pets, kupuna, and veterans and stressed the disastrous environmental ramifications of illegal fireworks.

“Wouldn’t it be tragic to start having fires in neighborhoods and losing neighborhoods?” Blangiardi said.

The state Department of Law Enforcement is the coordinating agency for the Illegal Fireworks Task Force to continue this investigation.

Officials said that since its inception approximately five months ago, the task force has been actively investigating illegal fireworks and seized more than 35,000 pounds.

Aerial fireworks have long been prohibited in Hawaii because of their risk of causing injuries or property damage.

“We hope that through cooperative efforts such as this, the community may soon enjoy the peace and quiet of nighttime without the unsettling noise of illegal fireworks,” said Director Lowe.

