HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘We need more joy’: Principal goes above and beyond to spread holiday cheer to students

Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Erin Lange is helping spread a little holiday cheer to her students ahead of Christmas. (Source: KWTX)
By Ally Kadlubar and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A principal in Texas is helping bring holiday magic to her elementary school students this Christmas.

Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Erin Lange has been dressing up like an elf and hiding in different places on campus ahead of the holiday weekend.

“School should be fun,” Lange said. “I think we get kind of lost in all the testing and the learning. I think this is a good time to celebrate and bring smiles to the students.”

Lange surprised Cedar Ridge students as they stepped off the bus to find her dressed in elf attire and on the roof of the school’s entrance this week.

She said she wanted to do something memorable before students leave for Christmas break.

Lange found hiding spots around the school to greet them as they walked to class.

“Kids are coming in excited and happy and laughing,” she said.

Lange started her daily hiding spots last year to help boost attendance during December while bringing some holiday cheer to her students.

“We need more joy. We get the kids in the morning laughing and having fun for the Christmas season,” she said. “I hide somewhere every morning.”

The principal said it did help attendance last year and increased the holiday spirit seen on campus.

She said students run up to her every morning.

According to Lange, she plans to make this an annual tradition at the school.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Hawaii-born actor’s big plans for Windward Oahu home draw community’s ire
Kapolei High School
Officers use pepper spray to break up fights at West Oahu high school
HPD Major Stephen Gerona
Court filings: HPD brass ignored sex harassment, retaliation complaints against embattled major
A man has died after being shot while driving down Kamehameha Highway in Mililani last...
Man shot while driving in Mililani dies; murder case opened
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Governor looks again to climate impact fee — this time aimed at vacation rentals

Latest News

Officials said Jasmyne Kite died after getting sick with the flu.
Doctors warn of rising cases of respiratory illnesses after 4th grader dies from flu
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
Governor Josh Green, M.D.; State Representative John Mizuno (House District 29, Kamehameha...
Governor announces new homeless czar as Hawaii grapples with affordable housing crisis
Heavy rain as seen on the H-1 Freeway on Friday afternoon.
Flash flood warning extended for Kauai as heavy rains drench state