HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Senate swiftly confirms top military brass, ending months-long campaign by GOP Sen. Tuberville

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Republican presidential candidates will gather in Alabama on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, for the fourth GOP debate of the 2024 presidential campaign. Alabama's two U.S. senators represent two styles of Republican politics. Tuberville is a Donald Trump acolyte. He talked to Trump from the Senate floor as Trump supporters began storming Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021; now he's blocking military promotions to protest Pentagon policies for servicemembers seeking abortions. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:27 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate unanimously confirmed 11 top-ranking military officers late Tuesday, ending a months-long blockade staged by a single Republican, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

Without debate, the Senate swiftly confirmed the military officials, including four-star generals, whose promotions and family livelihoods had been held up by the GOP senator protesting the Defense Department’s policy on abortion.

“That’s good news,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said afterward.

Schumer said other nominees had also been confirmed as the Senate is working to wrap up its work before a holiday recess.

Confirming the 11 remaining high-ranking armed services nominees was a quiet end to Tuberville’s unusual effort after the senator faced pressure from all sides to relent. Critics said his stance, which had left key positions unfilled, threatened national security and left military families with an uncertain path forward.

It came after the Senate two weeks ago suddenly approved about 425 military promotions once Tuberville stood down.

In a brief comment as he exited the Capitol, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell sounded a similar note, saying the confirmations were “good news.”

Tuberville was blocking the nominations in opposition to Pentagon rules that allow travel reimbursement when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

The Biden administration had instituted the new rules after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, and some states have limited or banned the procedure.

Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, the only Vietnam veteran currently in the Senate, said he spoke with Tuberville on Tuesday to urge him to move on from placing the holds.

In a short speech afterward, Carper saluted the military personnel and apologized for what had happened. “This sad chapter has come to an end,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Liliha area in...
Search underway for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman at grocery store
EMS / File Image
3 injured, including 1 critically, following head-on crash in Ewa Beach
Homohana Road Shooting
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting dog to death in Wahiawa
A third of Honolulu EMS ambulances taken out of commission Sunday morning due to temporary...
Honolulu EMS staffing shortage leaves a third of Oahu’s ambulance rigs out of service for 12-hour period
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
HPD: Horse euthanized after being shot with arrow

Latest News

A judge has dismissed DUI charges against former University of Hawaii head football coach June...
Judge dismisses DUI charges against former UH football coach June Jones
Children with autism and sensory process disorders can experience sensory overload during the...
Calm and Bright: How to host a sensory-friendly holiday
Ernie Lau said the closure of the facility is just the beginning.
BWS chief engineer: Red Hill defueling took years of advocacy, community work
The need for new EMTs is significant, he said.
Newly-minted EMT recruits will allow city to put more ambulances on the streets
The BWS is seeking a hefty remediation reimbursement.
BWS hasn't yet received 'a penny' from military following Red Hill crisis