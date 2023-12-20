Parking controversy grows in Lanikai as residents put rocks on city land to block illegal parkers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tensions are growing in Lanikai over parking concerns as residents take matters into their own hands by using rocks to block access.

On Thursday, city crews came to Nainoa Gibson’s home to remove his rocks.

While it is illegal to park in these areas, the city says homeowners can’t block them with rocks and other objects.

Our cameras spotted about half a dozen homes with rocks sitting on what appears to be city land.

Gibson says he feels singled out.

“My initial response was shock that the city and county would actually send out three huge trucks and a bulldozer and seven guys to remove rocks and really the situation that are talking about is not a new issue,” said Gibson.

The city says it removed the rocks after a complaint was brought to the Department of Permitting and Planning. They say Gibson was given multiple warnings over six months to remove the rocks before crews came on Thursday.

A full statement from the city reads:

Obstructing an unimproved sidewalk with rocks, plants, cones, or any other object is not allowed. In this case, we responded to a complaint, and our inspector determined that the rocks were obstructing the unimproved sidewalk, and he issued a notice of violation (NOV). Because the rocks were not removed on a follow-up inspection, the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) submitted a work order to the Department of Facilities Maintenance to remove the rocks. The DPP did not assess any fines, but the city will bill the homeowner for the work done.

Some Lanikai residents who did not want to go on camera applauded the city for taking action, saying at the end of the day, the laws should be enforced, even on residents, but they also wanted to see HPD crackdown on illegal parking.

State Rep. Lisa Marten, representing Windward Oahu, says the famous Lanikai Beach is the main reason for the parking issues.

“There are so many people that want to come to Lanikai. The canoe clubs in the state. A lot of tourists and residents who love that beach because it’s calm,” said Marten.

For Gibson, he says he won’t put the rocks back but does hope the situation puts the spotlight back on a decadeslong issue in the community.

